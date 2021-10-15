KAZMA SC POWER PAST DIAMOND FOOD TO REMATCH WITH SOUTH GAS CLUB FOR 5TH PLACE

Against Diamond Food on Thursday, Kazma Sport Club had three double-digit performances from Elvis Contreras, Ali Abdullah, and Abdulrahman Almutawa who respectively tallied 24, 19, 14 points, while Kantapat Koonmee scored 24 points on Diamond Food's losing effort.

"In some moments, we faced problems on service reception. The Diamond Food players are very agile and quick. We have to face South Gas Club of Iraq again and that would be a hard match as we lost them last time in the preliminary round," Kazma Sport Club head coach Fabiano Preturlon commented after the match.