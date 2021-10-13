Thu, October 14, 2021

life

AMORNTEP INSTRUMENTAL IN LIFTING NAKHON RATCHASIMAS 3-0 WIN AGAINST CEB SC TO SECURE SEMIFINAL SPOT

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • AMORNTEP INSTRUMENTAL IN LIFTING NA...

Powerful left-hander Amorntep Konhan methodically tore the Sri Lankan defence into shreds with his exceptional attacks as Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC swept CEB Sports Club in comfortable straight sets 25-21, 25-20, 25-13 to reach the semifinals in the 2021 Asian Mens Club Volleyball Championship at Terminal 21 Hall on Tuesday.

Against CEB Sports Club, Nakhon Ratchasima excelled in defence and had good teamwork, with their spectacular attacks overcoming the tough rivals' solid blocks. Struggling to win the first two sets 25-21 25-20, Nakhon Ratchasima went on their fine form to win the comfortable third set 25-13.
 

During the match, Nakhon Ratchasima showed tremendous courage and defensive resilience, proving their superiority over the opponents by grabbing 42 attack hits against CEB SC's 39 aside from claiming 5 block points against the rivals' 4.

Amorntep Konhan was the driving force for Nakhon Ratchasima, scoring fantastic 22 points including 16 attacks to complement setter Saranchit Charoensuk's output, while Hirushan led CEB Sports Club with 16 points.

AMORNTEP INSTRUMENTAL IN LIFTING NAKHON RATCHASIMA

Related Stories

"We made it to the semifinals for the first time in history, but what we have to target in this championship now is to get a medal," Amorntep said after the match.

With 8 points from 3-1 record, Nakhon Ratchasima came in second place in Pool A and will next battle it out with Pool B winners in the semi-final match on Thursday, while winless CEB Sports Club will challenge Rebisco Philippines in the 9th-10th playoff match. 

AMORNTEP INSTRUMENTAL IN LIFTING NAKHON RATCHASIMA AMORNTEP INSTRUMENTAL IN LIFTING NAKHON RATCHASIMA AMORNTEP INSTRUMENTAL IN LIFTING NAKHON RATCHASIMA AMORNTEP INSTRUMENTAL IN LIFTING NAKHON RATCHASIMA

Published : October 13, 2021

Related News

Thailand hosts return of Asian Men’s and Women’s Club Volleyball Championships

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Fan embeds leaving volley coach into haircut

Published : Jul 08, 2016

Thailand, China in final showdown at Montreux Volley Masters

Published : Jun 04, 2016

Latest News

Police make THB14m drug haul, hunt wily traffickers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Khlong Ong Ang Walking Street set to reopen

Published : Oct 14, 2021

US presently discussing when to send more vaccines to Thailand: Don

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Researchers make exciting gem-orchid discovery

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.