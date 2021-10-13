AMORNTEP INSTRUMENTAL IN LIFTING NAKHON RATCHASIMAS 3-0 WIN AGAINST CEB SC TO SECURE SEMIFINAL SPOT

During the match, Nakhon Ratchasima showed tremendous courage and defensive resilience, proving their superiority over the opponents by grabbing 42 attack hits against CEB SC's 39 aside from claiming 5 block points against the rivals' 4.

Amorntep Konhan was the driving force for Nakhon Ratchasima, scoring fantastic 22 points including 16 attacks to complement setter Saranchit Charoensuk's output, while Hirushan led CEB Sports Club with 16 points.

Related Stories