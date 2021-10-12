KANTAPAT ON FIRE AS DIAMOND FOOD, REBISCO LOCK HORNS IN TIGHT CONTEST

As the 204cm-tall Kantapat scored a match-high 36 points including 32 attacks for Diamond Food, and team-mate Pusit Phonarin kept good company to add 28 points, Joshua Umandal contributed 26 points for Rebisco.

Diamond Food head coach Somboon Nakpung said after the match, "We need to rest key players today and that's the reason why we put young players on court so they can gain more experience in the Asian-level competition. As far as I see my players compete, they were not good at service reception and defense. It's hard to close the match. We need to be much tougher to meet Sirjan Foulad Iranian tomorrow."

