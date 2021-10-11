BUREVESTNIK ALMATY CAP DAZZLING 3-0 VICTORY OVER NAKHON RATCHASIMA FOR FIRST WIN IN ASIAN MENS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Burevestnik Almaty, strengthened by six players who joined the Kazakhstan national team in the recent Asian Senior Men's Championship in Chiba, Japan, got off to a solid start in the first set, utilising their height advantage at the net to overwhelm Nakhon Ratchasima with scintillating blocks and sharp cross-court attacks. With the 196cm-tall Sergey Rezanov a constant threat from spike range, the momentum was with the Kazakh side as they took the first set 25-18.

After such a lamentable opening, Nakhon Ratchasima started the second set looking far more settled as impressive hustling from captain Wanchai Tabwises. Still, the Kazakhs proved steadier at the final assault for the hard-fought 25-21 win in the set.

