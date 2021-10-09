Thailand marked non-compliant to doping controls due to testing time slots

A statement from WADA said Thailand’s non-compliance stems from the Thailand National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO)’s failure to fully implement the 2021 Anti-Doping Code.

“Unlike Indonesia and North Korea, which were banned for blatantly using doping substances, Thailand was ruled non-compliant only because we failed to adhere to WADA’s timeframe of anti-doping testing,” said Thana Chaiprasit, Thailand's Olympic chef de mission. “WADA stipulates that the test be performed any time of the day, while Thailand’s anti-doping standard only allows testing from sunrise to sundown.

“I believe this problem can be fixed through discussion with related agencies and adjusting the regulations accordingly, so there’s nothing to worry about,” he added.

Major sports events next year that Thai athletes will participate in include the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (February 4-20), the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games 2021 in Bangkok (March 10-20), the World Games 2022 in the United States (July), the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam (August) and the 19th Asian Games in China (September).