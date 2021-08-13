British Olympic silver medalist Ujah provisionally suspended after positive test during Games

The sample was collected by the ITA under during an in-competition anti-doping control on Aug. 6 in Tokyo, following the final of the men's 4 x 100m relay final. The result was reported by the WADA-accredited laboratory of Tokyo on Aug. 8.

"If requested by the athlete and if the B-sample analysis confirms the AAF, or alternatively if the athlete does not wish to have the B-sample analysis undertaken, the case will be referred to the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) for adjudication under the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (IOC ADR)," said the ITA.

Italy took the gold medal of the men's 4x100m while Canada bagged a bronze on Aug. 6. China came fourth.