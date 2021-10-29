Venues for Beijing 2022 in Beijing, Yanqing competition zones completed

Ding Jianming, Deputy Director of Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office said, "Tens of thousands of Winter Olympics builders have devoted themselves to working according to the requirements of the construction of Winter Olympics since March 31, 2017."

Up to now, eight competition venues, 16 non-competition venues and 31 supporting infrastructures like high-speed railway, electricity in Beijing and Yanqing competition zones are all put into use and delivered to Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

