Fri, October 29, 2021

Venues for Beijing 2022 in Beijing, Yanqing competition zones completed

The National Stadium is the last completed stadium for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing and Yanqing competition zones.

The construction of Winter Olympic venues and supporting infrastructure in Beijing and Yanqing competition zones has been fully completed as the renovation of the National Stadium was completed on Thursday.

Ding Jianming, Deputy Director of Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office said, "Tens of thousands of Winter Olympics builders have devoted themselves to working according to the requirements of the construction of Winter Olympics since March 31, 2017."

Up to now, eight competition venues, 16 non-competition venues and 31 supporting infrastructures like high-speed railway, electricity in Beijing and Yanqing competition zones are all put into use and delivered to Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Ding Jianming introduced that with the preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics entering the final sprint period, the Beijing and Yanqing competition zones have started the construction of temporary facilities in an all-around way.

The temporary facilities mainly include a spectator watching system, athlete service system, and functional rooms such as TV broadcasting, epidenmic prevention and logistics, which will be fully completed within this year. 

Published : October 29, 2021

By : Xinhua

