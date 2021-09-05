Services fair exhibitors impressed by Winter Olympics venue

Over 20 years ago, Anura studied at Beijing Sport University to further his martial arts skills and chose to stay after graduation.

"My wife still works in the sports industry, and we are very much looking forward to the Beijing Winter Olympics," he said.

The park has become the headquarters of the Beijing Winter Olympics since 2016. The remains of the former repair workshop, coking plant, and blast furnace retain the "steel memory" of the past, while the ice and snow sports facilities such as ski jumping platforms now attract people's attention.

"The steel plant has been transformed into a cultural and exhibition venue for the Winter Olympics. The venue's use for dual purposes is remarkable. And I think that shows the innovative mode of thinking," said Sobah Rasheed, deputy ambassador of the Republic of Maldives to China.

"Events like this are rare [during the pandemic]. The movement of large crowds under one roof in safety and good health shows the resilience of the Chinese health infrastructure, which is exemplary," he said.

The opening ceremony of the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo also took place in the park on Friday morning.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., chairman of IOC Coordination Committee for Beijing 2022, said via video link that the Shougang Park in Beijing is living proof of the game's legacy and sustainability.

"Once a very complicated and contaminating industrial complex, now it's a combination of sports parks and sports facilities. And it's open now for the general public to enjoy a wonderful new part of our dear Beijing," he said.

As the guest country, Italy exhibited snowboards, ski clothing, protective gear, outdoor tents, and other products related to ice and snow sports at the park.

Paolo Bazzoni, chairman of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, said the increasing interest of Chinese consumers in ice and snow sports provided massive development space for Italian enterprises.

"The upcoming winter Olympic games in both China and Italy will increase the exchange of best practices between the two countries and, given the 2026 Olympics, boost the tourism and hospitality sector in Italy," he said.