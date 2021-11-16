Tenshin Nasukawa Plans Final Kickboxing Match in 2022, Wants Rodtang Rematch

As of October 2021, the 23-year-old fighting sensation is the current No. 1 ranked flyweight and super flyweight kickboxer, as well as the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet by Combat Press.
He began his career as an amateur in 2008, at the ripe young age of 10. 13 years later, he’s one of the best fighters in the world. Nasukawa even fought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition match in December of 2018.
It goes without saying, Nasukawa has a litany of awards and achievements on his fight resume.
That being said, Nasukawa made headlines recently when he announced that he would be pursuing a career in professional boxing. Boxing is the premiere combat sport in the world, and the most financially impactful at that, beating that of even MMA. So it makes total sense that Nasukawa, now 23, is heading to boxing at a relatively young age.
The Japanese athlete has years of competition left at the elite levels.
In a recent report by gongkaku.jp however, Nasukawa said his last kickboxing fight will take place at RISE’s event on April 2, 2022, at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium at Yoyogi Park in Shibuya. And he has just the dance partner to ride off into the sunset with -- reigning ONE Championship Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon.
Nasukawa and Rodtang fought back in 2018, with the Chiba native battling the Thai warrior to a draw after five grueling rounds. Because of the close nature of the fight, and extra round was administered, and Nasukawa eventually took home a close but controversial decision victory.
Nasukawa is still signed to RISE, while Rodtang has a firm grasp of the flyweight division in ONE Championship’s all-striking super league, ONE Super Series. But both men have said they want this rematch, and it’s a great one to put together for the fans.
Rodtang is currently set to fight MMA legend Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson in a four-round Muay Thai and MMA mixed-rules matchup.
The fight was initially scheduled for 5 December in Singapore at ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary show, ONE X. But due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the event was postponed to early next year.
Published : November 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
