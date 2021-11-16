Tenshin Nasukawa Plans Final Kickboxing Match in 2022, Wants Rodtang Rematch

The Japanese athlete has years of competition left at the elite levels.



In a recent report by gongkaku.jp however, Nasukawa said his last kickboxing fight will take place at RISE’s event on April 2, 2022, at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium at Yoyogi Park in Shibuya. And he has just the dance partner to ride off into the sunset with -- reigning ONE Championship Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon.



Nasukawa and Rodtang fought back in 2018, with the Chiba native battling the Thai warrior to a draw after five grueling rounds. Because of the close nature of the fight, and extra round was administered, and Nasukawa eventually took home a close but controversial decision victory.



Nasukawa is still signed to RISE, while Rodtang has a firm grasp of the flyweight division in ONE Championship’s all-striking super league, ONE Super Series. But both men have said they want this rematch, and it’s a great one to put together for the fans.



Rodtang is currently set to fight MMA legend Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson in a four-round Muay Thai and MMA mixed-rules matchup.



The fight was initially scheduled for 5 December in Singapore at ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary show, ONE X. But due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the event was postponed to early next year.

