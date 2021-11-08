Stamp Fairtex Rises to No. 2 in ONE Atomweight Rankings, Overtakes Ham Seo Hee

Stamp now moves on to face Indian wrestling phenom Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final, slated for 3 December at ONE: Winter Warriors. The winner of that bout will earn the right to challenge division queen Angela Lee for the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title early next year.



Speaking of the aforementioned Phogat, “The Indian Tigress” is a non-mover in the official rankings at atomweight, despite having defeated both highly regarded Meng Bo of China and Grand Prix alternate Jenelyn Olsim of the Philippines.



Including her victory over rising Chinese star Lin Heqin earlier this year, Phogat is already riding a three-bout winning streak and is gaining incredible momentum heading into her match with Stamp.



At this point, fans and experts are divided between Stamp and Phogat. Both athletes have their own strengths and weaknesses, and it will be interesting to witness who comes out and wins the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.