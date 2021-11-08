Stamp Fairtex Rises to No. 2 in ONE Atomweight Rankings, Overtakes Ham Seo Hee

Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex, previously the #3-ranked atomweight contender moved up a notch, rising to the #2 spot, just behind her close personal friend and the division’s top contender in the Philippines’ Denice “Lycan Queen” Zamboanga.
The former ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion, Stamp recently defeated rival Alyona Rassohyna in the quarterfinal round of the prestigious ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix last September. She then took care of business against Grand Prix alternate Julie Mezabarba in the semifinal round of the tournament to advance.
The two victories were enough for Stamp to overtake South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee in the atomweight ladder.
Stamp now moves on to face Indian wrestling phenom Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final, slated for 3 December at ONE: Winter Warriors. The winner of that bout will earn the right to challenge division queen Angela Lee for the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title early next year.
Speaking of the aforementioned Phogat, “The Indian Tigress” is a non-mover in the official rankings at atomweight, despite having defeated both highly regarded Meng Bo of China and Grand Prix alternate Jenelyn Olsim of the Philippines.
Including her victory over rising Chinese star Lin Heqin earlier this year, Phogat is already riding a three-bout winning streak and is gaining incredible momentum heading into her match with Stamp.
At this point, fans and experts are divided between Stamp and Phogat. Both athletes have their own strengths and weaknesses, and it will be interesting to witness who comes out and wins the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.
Published : November 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
