Stamp Fairtex and Ritu Phogat Advance to ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final With Impressive Wins at ONE: NEXTGEN

In the co-main event, #4-ranked atomweight contender Ritu Phogat overcame a spirited effort from Grand Prix alternate Jenelyn Olsim to win by unanimous decision in the semifinal round of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. Olsim initially used her striking to keep Phogat at range, but "The Indian Tigress" quickly turned to her world-class wrestling and gained control. Phogat began the second round with an emphatic slam and then took Olsim to the mat at will. The Filipina kept it interesting by attacking constantly with submission attempts off her back, but Phogat was relentless with her chain wrestling and earned the victory on the judges' scorecards. With the win, Phogat advances to the tournament final.

Highly decorated kickboxing champion Iraj Azizpour made a triumphant ONE Championship debut, beating Anderson "Braddock" Silva by unanimous decision after three back-and-forth rounds. Azizpour made his power known early, knocking down Silva with a high left kick that clipped him on the temple in the first stanza. Silva survived and made it a more competitive fight in the second, turning up his offense while Azizpour kept coming forward. The third frame was close, but Azizpour was able to take the victory on the judges' scorecards.

In a showdown of undefeated heavyweights, Kirill Grishenko left it all in the Circle, punishing ONE Championship debutant Dustin Joynson across three grueling rounds to win a hard-fought unanimous decision. Grishenko took full command with his wrestling, bringing Joynson to the ground and keeping him pinned down in the first round. The Belarusian lit up Joynson on the feet in the second, connecting with a series of spinning backfists and elbows. Joynson came alive in the third but couldn't close the gap as Grishenko ran away with the victory.

Jeremy Miado put on a masterful striking performance, stopping Miao Li Tao once again to punctuate their strawweight rivalry in a highly anticipated rematch. Miado came out guns blazing in the first round, pummeling Miao with cracking right hands while maintaining distance with his jab. Action continued in the second, but a fierce barrage of punches ended matters abruptly, earning Miado a spectacular technical knockout victory.

A thrilling ONE Super Series kickboxing contest ensued when light heavyweights Beybulat Isaev and Bogdan Stoica met in the Circle. After a closely contested first round, Stoica connected on a huge right hand that sent Isaev crashing to the canvas in the second. Isaev returned the favor in the third frame, forcing Stoica to take a knee from a crushing body shot. In the end, all three judges scored the bout in favor of Isaev to win by unanimous decision.

Official Results for ONE: NEXTGEN

Mixed Martial Arts - Atomweight: Stamp Fairtex def. Julie Mezabarba via Unanimous Decision

Mixed Martial Arts - Atomweight: Ritu Phogat def. Jenelyn Olsim via Unanimous Decision

Kickboxing - Heavyweight: Iraj Azizpour def. Anderson Silva via Unanimous Decision

Mixed Martial Arts - Heavyweight: Kirill Grishenko def. Dustin Joynson via Unanimous Decision

Mixed Martial Arts - Strawweight: Jeremy Miado def. Miao Li Tao via TKO at 0:50 of Round 2

Kickboxing - Light Heavyweight: Beybulat Isaev def. Bogdan Stoica via Unanimous Decision