Superbon Captures Inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title With Shocking KO Of Giorgio Petrosyan

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Fourth-ranked featherweight kickboxer Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong of Thailand overcame a spirited effort from ONE Championship debutant and #5-ranked Tayfun Ozcan of Turkey. Sitthichai was aggressive from the opening bell, keeping his opponent at range with powerful left kicks to the body. Ozcan held the speed advantage and was accurate with counters. However, Sitthichai's forward pressure scored major points on the scorecards. In the end, two of three judges saw the bout in favor of Sitthichai to win by split decision.

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Two-time K-1 Kickboxing Champion Chingiz Allazov of Belarus made quick work of former WBC Muay Thai World Champion Samy Sana, stopping the French-Algerian fighter in just 39 seconds. After a head kick wobbled Sana in the first round, Allazov moved in to close the show. A well-placed left hook to the liver was all it took to crumple Sana and keep him down for good.

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Quarterfinal

Former Glory Kickboxing World Champion Davit Kiria of Georgia dominated former K-1 Kickboxing Champion Enriko Kehl of Germany, flooring his opponent three times with devastating punches en route to a first-round technical knockout win. After hurting Kehl early, Kiria pressed the issue, blasting the German fighter with a volley of haymakers along the Circle Wall.

Kicking off the action at ONE: FIRST STRIKE, Serbian heavyweight kickboxer Rade Opacic overwhelmed Patrick Schmid of Switzerland with a furious body attack. Opacic sent him to the canvas twice in the first round and then two more times in the second to take home the technical knockout victory.

Official Results for ONE: FIRST STRIKE

Kickboxing - Featherweight: Superbon def. Giorgio Petrosyan via KO at 0:20 of Round 2

Kickboxing - Featherweight: Marat Grigorian def. Andy Souwer via TKO at 2:26 of Round 2

Kickboxing - Featherweight: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong def. Tayfun Ozcan via Split Decision

Kickboxing - Featherweight: Chingiz Allazov def. Samy Sana via KO at 0:39 of Round 1

Kickboxing - Featherweight: Davit Kiria def. Enriko Kehl via TKO at 2:50 of Round 1

Kickboxing - Heavyweight: Rade Opacic def. Patrick Schmid via TKO at 1:19 of Round 2