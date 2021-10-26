Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba World Grand Prix Semifinal Elevated to Main Event of ONE: NEXTGEN on 29 October

ONE Championship™ (ONE) today announced multiple changes to the upcoming ONE: NEXTGEN card, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, 29 October.
ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia has withdrawn from his ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title bout against Iraj Azizpour. Taking Kryklia’s place is Anderson “Braddock” Silva, who will face Azizpour in a heavyweight kickboxing non-title bout.
Undefeated Japanese star Itsuki Hirata has also withdrawn from her semifinal bout with Indian phenom Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. Jenelyn Olsim, who was originally scheduled to face Jihin Radzuan in a World Grand Prix alternate bout at ONE: NEXTGEN II, steps in to face Phogat.
Kryklia and Hirata were both forced to withdraw from their bouts due to undisclosed medical issues.
Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba, the other World Grand Prix semifinal, will now serve as the main event for ONE: NEXTGEN.
To watch the event, check your local listings for the global broadcast to over 150 countries or tune in via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App (some regions excluded).
ONE: NEXTGEN
Friday, 29 October
ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix – Semifinal
(3) Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba
Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG
ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix – Semifinal
(4) Ritu Phogat vs. Jenelyn Olsim
Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG
Kickboxing
Anderson “Braddock” Silva vs. Iraj Azizpour
Heavyweight: 102.2 KG – 120.2 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Kirill Grishenko vs. Dustin Joynson
Heavyweight: 102.2 KG – 120.2 KG
Mixed Martial Arts
Miao Li Tao vs. Jeremy Miado
Strawweight: 52.3 KG – 56.7 KG
Kickboxing
Beybulat Isaev vs. Bogdan Stoica
Light Heavyweight: 93.1 KG – 102.1 KG
Published : October 26, 2021
By : THE NATION
