Tue, October 26, 2021

life

Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba World Grand Prix Semifinal Elevated to Main Event of ONE: NEXTGEN on 29 October

Roman Kryklia and Itsuki Hirata Withdraw from Bouts Due to Medical Issues

ONE Championship™ (ONE) today announced multiple changes to the upcoming ONE: NEXTGEN card, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, 29 October.

ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia has withdrawn from his ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title bout against Iraj Azizpour. Taking Kryklia’s place is Anderson “Braddock” Silva, who will face Azizpour in a heavyweight kickboxing non-title bout.

Undefeated Japanese star Itsuki Hirata has also withdrawn from her semifinal bout with Indian phenom Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. Jenelyn Olsim, who was originally scheduled to face Jihin Radzuan in a World Grand Prix alternate bout at ONE: NEXTGEN II, steps in to face Phogat.
 
Kryklia and Hirata were both forced to withdraw from their bouts due to undisclosed medical issues.
 
Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba, the other World Grand Prix semifinal, will now serve as the main event for ONE: NEXTGEN.
 
To watch the event, check your local listings for the global broadcast to over 150 countries or tune in via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App (some regions excluded).
 
ONE: NEXTGEN 
Friday, 29 October
 
ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix – Semifinal 
(3) Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba 
Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG
 
ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix – Semifinal 
(4) Ritu Phogat vs. Jenelyn Olsim 
Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG
 
Kickboxing 
Anderson “Braddock” Silva vs. Iraj Azizpour 
Heavyweight: 102.2 KG – 120.2 KG
 
Mixed Martial Arts 
Kirill Grishenko vs. Dustin Joynson 
Heavyweight: 102.2 KG – 120.2 KG
 
Mixed Martial Arts 
Miao Li Tao vs. Jeremy Miado 
Strawweight: 52.3 KG – 56.7 KG
 
Kickboxing 
Beybulat Isaev vs. Bogdan Stoica 
Light Heavyweight: 93.1 KG – 102.1 KG

 

ONE: NEXTGEN

Published : October 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

