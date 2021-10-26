Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba World Grand Prix Semifinal Elevated to Main Event of ONE: NEXTGEN on 29 October

[How To Watch ONE: NEXTGEN]



Undefeated Japanese star Itsuki Hirata has also withdrawn from her semifinal bout with Indian phenom Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. Jenelyn Olsim, who was originally scheduled to face Jihin Radzuan in a World Grand Prix alternate bout at ONE: NEXTGEN II, steps in to face Phogat.



Kryklia and Hirata were both forced to withdraw from their bouts due to undisclosed medical issues.



Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba, the other World Grand Prix semifinal, will now serve as the main event for ONE: NEXTGEN.



To watch the event, check your local listings for the global broadcast to over 150 countries or tune in via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App (some regions excluded).



ONE: NEXTGEN

Friday, 29 October



ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix – Semifinal

(3) Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba

Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG



ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix – Semifinal

(4) Ritu Phogat vs. Jenelyn Olsim

Atomweight: 47.7 KG – 52.2 KG



Kickboxing

Anderson “Braddock” Silva vs. Iraj Azizpour

Heavyweight: 102.2 KG – 120.2 KG



Mixed Martial Arts

Kirill Grishenko vs. Dustin Joynson

Heavyweight: 102.2 KG – 120.2 KG



Mixed Martial Arts

Miao Li Tao vs. Jeremy Miado

Strawweight: 52.3 KG – 56.7 KG



Kickboxing

Beybulat Isaev vs. Bogdan Stoica

Light Heavyweight: 93.1 KG – 102.1 KG