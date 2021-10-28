Fri, October 29, 2021

life

Stamp Fairtex Wont Mince Words With Julie Mezabarba, Sends Warning to the Brazilian: She needs to be careful

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is choosing to keep her fighting words to a minimum ahead of her highly-anticipated fight against Brazilian banger Julie Mezabarba.

Stamp and Mezabarba lock horns in the semifinal round of the historic ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, which resumes at ONE: NEXTGEN this Friday, 29 October, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The third-ranked atomweight fighter in ONE Championship is one of the favorites to win the tournament. But Stamp recognizes Mezabarba as a legitimate threat to her run to the top, and is treating the Brazilian as a worthy adversary.

"She (Mezabarba) is quite strong, quite tough, and a little bit bigger than me so it's going to be a tough fight for me," Stamp said in a recent faceoff interview with ONE Championship.

"I will try to knock her out if I can."

Stamp made it to the semifinal round of the Grand Prix following a masterful performance against rival Alyona Rassohyna early last month at ONE: EMPOWER, while Mezabarba earned her spot as an alternate after beating Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi on the same card.

Mezabarba was then tapped as a replacement for the injured Seo Hee Ham, Stamp's original opponent.

Stamp and Mezabarba have shown a mutual respect for each other, for the most part. The two showed admiration for each other's skills during a recent virtual faceoff session with ONE Championship, hosted by commentator Michael Schiavello.

However, Mezabarba has brazenly predicted finishing Stamp within three rounds, with the Brazilian stating that she isn't 'playing around.'

That being said, many feel Stamp has a significant advantage over the tough Mezabarba.

"This isn't something I'm concerned about because I mastered Muay Thai and I have been practicing it all my life so I do not worry about that," Stamp said.

"In my mind, I only need this victory in this fight. She says that she wants to knock me out but she also needs to be careful because she might be the one to get knocked out instead."

Published : October 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

