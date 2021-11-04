Buakaw Banchamek selected to KickBoxing Association board after sport gets IOC recognition

He said kickboxing is a sport that Thai athletes are likely to excel in and win gold medals.

He called on athletes, coaches, trainers, physical therapists and related personnel to prepare for the selection of kickboxers.

The association aims to dispatch kickboxers to these competitions:

- 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in May 2022

- 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand in 2022

- 11th World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, US, in 2023

- World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2023.

In related news, the Thai government has increased the award money for those who win medals at international competitions.