Fri, November 19, 2021

life

Buakaw Banchamek selected to KickBoxing Association board after sport gets IOC recognition

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Buakaw Banchamek selected to KickBo...

Buakaw Banchamek has been selected as a board member of the KickBoxing Association of Thailand after the sport was officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee and will be included in future competitions.

Buakaw went on Facebook on Thursday to thank people who have "given him an opportunity" to propel the association forward.

He said kickboxing is a sport that Thai athletes are likely to excel in and win gold medals.

He called on athletes, coaches, trainers, physical therapists and related personnel to prepare for the selection of kickboxers.

The association aims to dispatch kickboxers to these competitions:
- 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in May 2022
- 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand in 2022
- 11th World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, US, in 2023
- World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2023.

In related news, the Thai government has increased the award money for those who win medals at international competitions.

Related News

Buakaw gives elite Army trainees a Muay Thai lesson

Muay thai legend Buakaw keeps Man Utd promise

SAT already proposed a law organisation for amendment of anti-doping law

 

For the Olympic Games, those who bag a gold medal will be awarded THB12 million. For a silver medal it's THB7.2 million and for bronze THB4.8 million.

For the Asian Games, those who win a gold medal stand to get THB2 million, for silver THB1 million for bronze THB500,000.

For the SEA Games, Asian Beach Games, and Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, gold medal winners will get THB200,000, silver medalists THB100,000 and bronze winners THB50,000.

Those who win the world championship at the Olympics will be awarded THB1.5 million.

Related News

Published : November 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New analyses of two AZD7442 Covid-19 Phase III trials in high-risk populations confirm robust efficacy and long-term prevention

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Ministry of Public Health partners with Kenan Foundation Asia and Organon Thailand to remodel demographic structure towards sustainable and inclusive society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

11-month-old baby snowboarder sweeps internet in China

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.