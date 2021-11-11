Saemapetch Fairtex Targeting Nong-O Rematch After Conquest of Rival Rittewada

As such, he’s prepared very well for his upcoming foe.

“Rittewada has all the powerful weapons. I have to be careful because his boxing skills are not bad at all, and he has been winning continuously, mostly by knockout,” Saemapetch said.

“He has been winning with knockouts but, for me, he’s not scary. I’m not worried about this guy. He is not that different from other boxers who are strong and powerful and have similar weapons.”

A man focused is a dangerous one, and there’s only one thing on Saemapetch’s mind. Although he’s certainly not looking past the threats Rittewada poses, the end goal is to eventually earn another crack at reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, whom he lost to via spectacular knockout in November 2019.

Rittewada may also be a capable knockout puncher, but Saemapetch knows what to do against him. Saemapetch warns Rittewada not to underestimate him, because he too is coming to end matters quickly and decisively.

“A way to avoid [being knocked out] is once he strikes with his weapons, I need to set up stable and firm blocks and try to strike back as quickly as I can. That’s a great way to avoid [his strikes] and gain victory,” Saemapetch said.

“In my last match [against Kulabdam], you could see how I had improved in terms of speed and power. I was able to knock him out. In this upcoming fight, I’ll try my best to do that again. Because if I win, I will be able to have a rematch with Nong-O. I want to have the chance to win the World Championship again.”

