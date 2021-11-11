Fri, November 19, 2021

life

Saemapetch Fairtex Targeting Nong-O Rematch After Conquest of Rival Rittewada

It’s never lonely at the top. #1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender and former ONE world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex has no shortage of top competitors looking to steal his spot in the rankings, and his latest opponent may be the most dangerous yet.

Saemapetch faces ONE Championship debutant Rittewada Petchyindee Academy in the main event of the ONE: NextGen II, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium scheduled for broadcast via tape delay this Friday, 12 November.

The 27-year-old Pattaya native has a message for Rittewada ahead of their blockbuster showdown.

“I don’t want anyone to snatch [my ranking] away from me. I’ll try my best to keep it. Rittewada, you want my ranking, don’t you? You want to be number one? I won’t let you have it. There is no way I will let go of it,” Saemapetch told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

Rittewada isn’t just any opponent. He’s one of the most highly regarded new signings for ONE Super Series who is expected to give Saemapetch a run for his money. The Fairtex gym representative knows that, and realizes Rittewada’s strong points.

As such, he’s prepared very well for his upcoming foe.

“Rittewada has all the powerful weapons. I have to be careful because his boxing skills are not bad at all, and he has been winning continuously, mostly by knockout,” Saemapetch said.

“He has been winning with knockouts but, for me, he’s not scary. I’m not worried about this guy. He is not that different from other boxers who are strong and powerful and have similar weapons.”

A man focused is a dangerous one, and there’s only one thing on Saemapetch’s mind. Although he’s certainly not looking past the threats Rittewada poses, the end goal is to eventually earn another crack at reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, whom he lost to via spectacular knockout in November 2019.

Rittewada may also be a capable knockout puncher, but Saemapetch knows what to do against him. Saemapetch warns Rittewada not to underestimate him, because he too is coming to end matters quickly and decisively.

“A way to avoid [being knocked out] is once he strikes with his weapons, I need to set up stable and firm blocks and try to strike back as quickly as I can. That’s a great way to avoid [his strikes] and gain victory,” Saemapetch said.

“In my last match [against Kulabdam], you could see how I had improved in terms of speed and power. I was able to knock him out. In this upcoming fight, I’ll try my best to do that again. Because if I win, I will be able to have a rematch with Nong-O. I want to have the chance to win the World Championship again.”

ONE: NextGen II also features a featherweight mixed martial arts showdown between proven finishers Tang Kai of China and Yoon Chang Min of South Korea.

Published : November 11, 2021

By : Xinhua

