Salah Claus is coming: EPL stars deliver Xmas presents to children in hospital

EPL players and managers usually deliver presents in person to hospitals at Christmas, but this year the tradition has gone online because of Covid-19.
Photo Credit: Premier League
Liverpool players Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker hosted a special online hospital visit to meet with young patients and their families.
Meanwhile Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin made a surprise call to 13-year-old fan Dylan, who is recovering at home after undergoing an emergency operation.
Manchester United players wrapped presents and recorded messages for the patients and staff at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Christie’s cancer hospital and the Francis House Children’s Hospice.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard made a surprise call to seven-year-old fan Jai Rai-Aheer, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in May.
Related News
Premier League’s holiday fixtures to go ahead as planned
No Man U match this weekend as Premier League postpones 5 games over Covid-19
Postponement of Brentford game confirmed: Man Utd
Tottenham players Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier made calls to patients and staff at four hospitals – North Middlesex University Hospital, The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone and Whittington Hospital in Islington.
Elsewhere, Arsenal sent toys and club goodies to young people at the Whittington, the Royal Free, Homerton and Barnet hospitals.
Published : December 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 08, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022