Tue, January 11, 2022

life

Salah Claus is coming: EPL stars deliver Xmas presents to children in hospital

Stars of the English Premier League are paying virtual hospital visits to raise the spirits of patients and staff at Christmas.

EPL players and managers usually deliver presents in person to hospitals at Christmas, but this year the tradition has gone online because of Covid-19.

 

Photo Credit: Premier League

Liverpool players Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker hosted a special online hospital visit to meet with young patients and their families.

Meanwhile Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin made a surprise call to 13-year-old fan Dylan, who is recovering at home after undergoing an emergency operation.

Manchester United players wrapped presents and recorded messages for the patients and staff at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Christie’s cancer hospital and the Francis House Children’s Hospice.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard made a surprise call to seven-year-old fan Jai Rai-Aheer, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in May.

Tottenham players Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier made calls to patients and staff at four hospitals – North Middlesex University Hospital, The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone and Whittington Hospital in Islington.

Elsewhere, Arsenal sent toys and club goodies to young people at the Whittington, the Royal Free, Homerton and Barnet hospitals.

Published : December 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
