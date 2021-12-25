Salah Claus is coming: EPL stars deliver Xmas presents to children in hospital

Liverpool players Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker hosted a special online hospital visit to meet with young patients and their families.

Meanwhile Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin made a surprise call to 13-year-old fan Dylan, who is recovering at home after undergoing an emergency operation.

Manchester United players wrapped presents and recorded messages for the patients and staff at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Christie’s cancer hospital and the Francis House Children’s Hospice.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard made a surprise call to seven-year-old fan Jai Rai-Aheer, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in May.