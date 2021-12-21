Wed, December 22, 2021

life

Premier League’s holiday fixtures to go ahead as planned

All Premier League and English Football League (EFL) holiday fixtures will go ahead despite the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The 20 Premier League teams met on Monday to discuss the fixtures after six games were postponed last weekend.

Later, Premier League announced that two rounds of its fixtures are in place across five days from December 26, while EFL clubs will play games "where it is safe to do so".

Clubs have been advised to play if they have 13 available players including the goalkeeper.

The Premier League confirmed that health and wellbeing remain their top priority and will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance with caution.

The league said 90 of the 12,345 tests conducted on players and staff from December 13 to 19 had come out positive. It also confirmed that 92 per cent of all players and staff have received at least one jab.

The league said it will continue working with clubs to encourage vaccination and will start releasing vaccination rates among players from January.

Meanwhile, FA Cup replays in rounds three and four have been cancelled. The result will be decided on the day, with extra time and penalties if necessary.

The EFL Cup is also planning to reduce semi-final ties to one-leg matches.

Published : December 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

