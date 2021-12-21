Premier League’s holiday fixtures to go ahead as planned

Later, Premier League announced that two rounds of its fixtures are in place across five days from December 26, while EFL clubs will play games "where it is safe to do so".

Clubs have been advised to play if they have 13 available players including the goalkeeper.

The Premier League confirmed that health and wellbeing remain their top priority and will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance with caution.

The league said 90 of the 12,345 tests conducted on players and staff from December 13 to 19 had come out positive. It also confirmed that 92 per cent of all players and staff have received at least one jab.