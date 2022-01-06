Liverpool-Arsenal game postponed as virus hits Anfield club

Liverpool confirmed that testing on Tuesday returned a significant number of positive results, including for assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders. Lijnders was due to take charge for this match after Jurgen Klopp tested positive last week.
The first leg will now be held next Thursday at 7.45pm (2.45am Thai time on Thursday), with the return leg at the Emirates Stadium on January 20.
So far, the Premier League has rescheduled 15 matches this season because of Covid-19.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted enforcing lockdown measures despite a growing wave of Omicron infections.
Fans attending Premier League matches must register online with an NHS Covid Pass or negative result of a test taken in the previous 48 hours.
They should also visit the club’s website for instructions on pre-match registration before matchday.
The Premier League also asked fans to wear masks and follow the public health guidelines.
Published : January 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
