Liverpool-Arsenal game postponed as virus hits Anfield club

The first leg will now be held next Thursday at 7.45pm (2.45am Thai time on Thursday), with the return leg at the Emirates Stadium on January 20.

So far, the Premier League has rescheduled 15 matches this season because of Covid-19.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted enforcing lockdown measures despite a growing wave of Omicron infections.

Fans attending Premier League matches must register online with an NHS Covid Pass or negative result of a test taken in the previous 48 hours.

They should also visit the club’s website for instructions on pre-match registration before matchday.