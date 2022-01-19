Robert Lewandowski wins The Best FIFA Men's Player award

The goalkeeper was Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain FC and Italy.

Three defenders were David Alaba from Real Madrid CF and Austria, Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus and Italy, and Rúben Dias from Manchester City FC and Portugal.

Three midfielders were Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City FC and Belgium, Jorginho from Chelsea FC and Italy, and N'Golo Kanté from Chelsea FC and France.

Four attackers were Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Norway, Robert Lewandowski from FC Bayern Munich and Poland, Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain FC and Argentina, and Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United FC and Portugal.