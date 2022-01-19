Fri, January 21, 2022

life

Robert Lewandowski wins The Best FIFA Men's Player award

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Robert Lewandowski wins The Best FI...

FIFA held an online award ceremony “The Best FIFA Football Awards” on Monday in Zurich, Switzerland.

The highlight of this event was FIFA FIFPro Men's World11, which was the award to form a squad with the 11 best football players.

The goalkeeper was Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain FC and Italy. 

Three defenders were David Alaba from Real Madrid CF and Austria, Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus and Italy, and Rúben Dias from Manchester City FC and Portugal.

Three midfielders were Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City FC and Belgium, Jorginho from Chelsea FC and Italy, and N'Golo Kanté from Chelsea FC and France.

Four attackers were Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Norway, Robert Lewandowski from FC Bayern Munich and Poland, Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain FC and Argentina, and Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United FC and Portugal.

Related News

Muang Thong United footballer tests positive for Covid-19

Buriram top Thai league after crushing Chiang Mai

Thailand footballers meet Prayut and are made millionaires after AFF triumph

 

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski also won The Best FIFA Men's Player while Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas from FC Barcelona Femení won The Best FIFA Women's Player.

German coach Thomas Tuchel from Chelsea FC won The Best FIFA Men's Coach while Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy from Chelsea FC won The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper.

Argentine winger Erik Lamela from Sevilla won the most beautiful goal award FIFA Puskás Award for when he was playing for Tottenham Hotspur and scored against Arsenal on March 14, 2021.

Fans from Denmark and Finland won the FIFA Fan Award for their gesture during the UEFA Euro 2020 when the crowd waited for news on Christian Eriksen’s health after he collapsed during the match. Finnish fans chanted “Christian!” while Danish fans responded with “Eriksen”.

Denmark national team and Danish medical team and coaching staff also won the FIFA Fair Play Award for giving CPR to Christian Eriksen, shielding him from cameras, and comforting his family.

Related News

Published : January 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Japanese company recalls Lay’s potato chips imported from Thailand

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Ban on Thailand hosting global sports events lifted next month

Published : Jan 21, 2022

BlackPink’s Lisa breaks new record on Spotify

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Fiery curries, somtam put Thailand ahead in global spicy cuisine contest

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Latest News

Thai exports hit a historic high in December

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hua Hin and Cha-am to become ‘global wellness destinations’

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Move Forward wins taxpayers' vote to bag Bt30m for development

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Omicron now in every province in Thailand: Health agency

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.