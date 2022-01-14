Thu, January 20, 2022

Thailand footballers meet Prayut and are made millionaires after AFF triumph

Six Thailand national football team players met with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on Thursday after winning the AFF Championship trophy.

Prayut congratulated captain Chanathip Songkrasin, Kawin Thamsatchanan, Adisak Kraisorn, Bordin Phala, Weerathep Pomphan and Picha Autra on being crowned kings of Southeast Asian soccer for the sixth time with a 6-2 aggregate win over Indonesia earlier this month.
 

Also basking in the glory at Government House were team manager Nualphan Lamsam, Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Sports Authority of Thailand governor Kongsak Yodmanee and Football Association president Somyot Poompanmoung.

Prayut thanked the agencies for support that helped the national team bring back the AFF trophy as a New Year’s gift for Thais.

Nualphan also handed over 26 million baht in bonuses to his players and staff on Thursday.
The team received a total of 46 million baht for winning the AFF Championship.

Of this, 10 million baht was prize money, 26 million baht came from Nualphan and partners, and 10 million baht from the Football Association of Thailand.

 

The 29 players and 15 staff will each get just over 1 million baht (Bt1,045,454) for their trophy-winning efforts.

 

Published : January 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

