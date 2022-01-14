Thailand footballers meet Prayut and are made millionaires after AFF triumph

Also basking in the glory at Government House were team manager Nualphan Lamsam, Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Sports Authority of Thailand governor Kongsak Yodmanee and Football Association president Somyot Poompanmoung.

Prayut thanked the agencies for support that helped the national team bring back the AFF trophy as a New Year’s gift for Thais.

Nualphan also handed over 26 million baht in bonuses to his players and staff on Thursday.

The team received a total of 46 million baht for winning the AFF Championship.

Of this, 10 million baht was prize money, 26 million baht came from Nualphan and partners, and 10 million baht from the Football Association of Thailand.