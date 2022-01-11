Thai football star Chanathip joins Japanese champions for record fee

The transfer fee for the attacking midfielder was rumoured to be more than 100 million baht, a record for the J1 League.
Chanathip played 125 matches for Hokkaido, scoring 15 goals for the team.
In 2018, teammates voted him the most valuable player of the season. He also became the first Thai or Southeast Asian player to be selected in the J League team of the season.
Published : January 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
