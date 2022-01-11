Sun, January 16, 2022

life

Thai football star Chanathip joins Japanese champions for record fee

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thai football star Chanathip joins ...

Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale have signed Thai football star Chanathip Songkrasin from his previous team Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

The transfer fee for the attacking midfielder was rumoured to be more than 100 million baht, a record for the J1 League.

Chanathip played 125 matches for Hokkaido, scoring 15 goals for the team.

In 2018, teammates voted him the most valuable player of the season. He also became the first Thai or Southeast Asian player to be selected in the J League team of the season.

Related News

Prayut congratulates Thailand national football team for winning its sixth AFF Championship

Thailand wins its 6th AFF Championship

Kawin Thamsatchanan plays for his late father

Related News

Published : January 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Astra/Pfizer booster after Sinovac offers powerful defence against Omicron: virologist

Published : Jan 15, 2022

One page from Spider-Man comic book sold for more than THB120 million

Published : Jan 15, 2022

Thai traditional medicine goes mobile in fight against ‘long Covid’

Published : Jan 14, 2022

Thailand footballers meet Prayut and are made millionaires after AFF triumph

Published : Jan 14, 2022

Latest News

Unofficial results of Chumphon, Songkhla by-elections expected by 10pm

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Beijing Winter Olympics overshadowed by Omicron discovery

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Tonga volcano eruption has massive waves crashing on shores far and wide

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Thailand records 8,077 Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.