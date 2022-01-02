Prayut congratulates Thailand national football team for winning its sixth AFF Championship

This move came after Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 in the AFF Championship finals on Saturday, bringing home a victory as a New Year’s gift for Thai people. This is the sixth time that Thailand has won the championship.
"Prayut thanked Thailand national football team for their effort to secure AFF Championship, Thanakorn said. "The premier also believed that the team would obtain more victories in the future."
Separately, Thailand national football team has received cash prizes totalling 46 million baht:
The Thailand national football team will board Thai Smile Airways' charter flight WE8703 from Singapore's Changi Airport to Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday afternoon.
The AFF Championship has been held every two years since 1996 scheduled to be in the even-numbered year, except for 2007, and 2020 which was postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Related stories:
Published : January 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 14, 2022
Published : Jan 14, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 15, 2022
Published : Jan 15, 2022
Published : Jan 15, 2022
Published : Jan 15, 2022