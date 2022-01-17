Thu, January 20, 2022

life

Muang Thong United footballer tests positive for Covid-19

Thai football club Muang Thong United’s Uzbek midfielder Sardor Mirzaev on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.

The club said it had immediately informed BG Pathum United about the development, as the the two teams had fought out a 2-2 draw in the Thai League on Sunday.

"Mirzaev has been isolated from other team members and we are monitoring the health of the players and support staff in line with the Public Health Ministry's measures, as they could be at risk of Covid-19 infection," Muang Thong United said.

 

The club clarified that the team had been strictly following measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as receiving two Covid-19 jabs and being tested for the virus before the match.

It added that all the players and staff will take RT-PCR tests again on Monday.

Published : January 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

