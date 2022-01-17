Buriram top Thai league after crushing Chiang Mai

Meanwhile, the big match between Muang Thong United and BG Pathum United ended in a 2-2 draw.
Buriram are on 35 points after 16 games played, ahead of second-placed Bangkok United on 33 points.
Tied for third on 29 points are Chonburi, Port FC and BG Pathum United, though all have played one more game than the top two sides.
Published : January 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
