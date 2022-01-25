Thailand roar back at Asian Cup with Kanyanat hat-trick

The Thai women suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to the Philippines in Friday’s opening match, while Indonesia lost 18-0 to Australia in the other Group B encounter.
Thailand head coach Miyo Okamoto changed almost the entire starting line-up after Friday’s loss, bringing in Pitsamai Sornsai, Taneekarn Dangda and Kanyanat Chetthabutr.
The new-look team went ahead from a corner in the 27th minute, when Wilaiporn Boothduang played a short pass to Jaruwan Chaiyarak who crossed for Kanyanat to score.
Nine minutes later, Taneekarn dribbled into the box and put Kanyarat through to bag her second goal.
Kanyarat clinched her hat-trick in the 71st minute, firing home from distance with her right foot.
Irravadee Makris made it 4-0 for Thailand when her cross found the back of the net on 76 minutes.
The win gave Thailand their first three points, boosting their chances of reaching the quarter-finals.
The top two teams in each group plus the three best third-place teams qualify for the last eight knockout stage.
Australia on Monday became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals, topping the group with a 4-0 win against the Philippines.
Thailand will play Australia on Thursday at 9pm (Thailand time). Thai fans can watch the match live on the Eleven Sports app.
Published : January 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
