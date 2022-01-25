Thu, January 27, 2022

life

Thailand roar back at Asian Cup with Kanyanat hat-trick

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailand roar back at Asian Cup wit...

Thailand got their AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign back on track on Monday with a 4-0 win against Indonesia in Navi Mumbai, India.

The Thai women suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to the Philippines in Friday’s opening match, while Indonesia lost 18-0 to Australia in the other Group B encounter.

Thailand head coach Miyo Okamoto changed almost the entire starting line-up after Friday’s loss, bringing in Pitsamai Sornsai, Taneekarn Dangda and Kanyanat Chetthabutr.

The new-look team went ahead from a corner in the 27th minute, when Wilaiporn Boothduang played a short pass to Jaruwan Chaiyarak who crossed for Kanyanat to score.

Nine minutes later, Taneekarn dribbled into the box and put Kanyarat through to bag her second goal.

Kanyarat clinched her hat-trick in the 71st minute, firing home from distance with her right foot.

 

Thailand roar back at Asian Cup with Kanyanat hat-trick

Related News

Thai soccer queens suffer shock in Women’s Asian Cup opener

Muang Thong United footballer tests positive for Covid-19

Buriram top Thai league after crushing Chiang Mai

 

Irravadee Makris made it 4-0 for Thailand when her cross found the back of the net on 76 minutes.

The win gave Thailand their first three points, boosting their chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

The top two teams in each group plus the three best third-place teams qualify for the last eight knockout stage.

Australia on Monday became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals, topping the group with a 4-0 win against the Philippines.

Thailand will play Australia on Thursday at 9pm (Thailand time). Thai fans can watch the match live on the Eleven Sports app.

 

Thailand roar back at Asian Cup with Kanyanat hat-trick

Related News

Published : January 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Nattawut steps in to face Allazov at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE

Published : Jan 26, 2022

Yong: Administering different types of vaccines provides high immunity

Published : Jan 26, 2022

Centre identifies more contagious virus among Omicron variants

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Eight people reported dead in crush at African Cup of Nations match

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Latest News

Thailand records 8,078 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Thursday

Published : Jan 27, 2022

ASEAN+3 economic prospects positive in 2022

Published : Jan 27, 2022

S. Korea confirms highly pathogenic bird flu case in southwestern region

Published : Jan 27, 2022

Singapore signs FTA with Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru bloc

Published : Jan 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.