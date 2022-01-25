Thailand roar back at Asian Cup with Kanyanat hat-trick

Thailand head coach Miyo Okamoto changed almost the entire starting line-up after Friday’s loss, bringing in Pitsamai Sornsai, Taneekarn Dangda and Kanyanat Chetthabutr.

The new-look team went ahead from a corner in the 27th minute, when Wilaiporn Boothduang played a short pass to Jaruwan Chaiyarak who crossed for Kanyanat to score.

Nine minutes later, Taneekarn dribbled into the box and put Kanyarat through to bag her second goal.

Kanyarat clinched her hat-trick in the 71st minute, firing home from distance with her right foot.