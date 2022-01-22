Thai soccer queens suffer shock in Women’s Asian Cup opener

Kicking off at 7pm on Friday, the teams traded attacks in a see-saw first half at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai but were locked at 0-0 going into the break.
Philippines’ Chandler McDaniel broke the deadlock with a screamer on 81 minutes that scorched the gloves of Thai goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing before trickling into the net.
Thailand dominated the match with 64 per cent of possession but the Philippines boosted their hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals by breaking a 12-game winless streak against the Thais.
Australia top Group B on goal difference after massacring Indonesia 18-0 in Friday’s other match.
Next up for Thailand is a match against Indonesia at the same stadium on Monday at 7pm (Thailand time). The match will be broadcast live via the Eleven Sports app.
Thailand players:
Waraporn Boonsing (GK), Kanjanaporn Saenkhun, Pornpirun Pilawan, Silawan Intamee, Nipawan Panyosuk, Warunee Phetwiset, Nattawadee Pramnak, Saowalak Pheng-Ngam, Orapin Waen-Ngern, Chatchawan Rodthong, and Suchawadee Ninthamrong.
Published : January 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
