Thai soccer queens suffer shock in Women’s Asian Cup opener

Kicking off at 7pm on Friday, the teams traded attacks in a see-saw first half at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai but were locked at 0-0 going into the break.

Philippines’ Chandler McDaniel broke the deadlock with a screamer on 81 minutes that scorched the gloves of Thai goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing before trickling into the net.

Thailand dominated the match with 64 per cent of possession but the Philippines boosted their hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals by breaking a 12-game winless streak against the Thais.