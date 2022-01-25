Eight people reported dead in crush at African Cup of Nations match

Nurse Olinga Prudence from nearby Messassi hospital described the scene to reporters: “Some of the injured are in desperate condition. We will have to evacuate them to a specialised hospital.”

Tournament officials said more than 50,000 fans tried to cram into the stadium, which has capacity for 48,000. Olembe Stadium normally has room for 60,000 spectators, but Covid restrictions had cut that limit to 80 per cent.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired,” said the tournament organiser, Confederation of African Football.

“We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the local organising committee," the statement continued.

Monday’s match went ahead despite the deadly crush, with Cameroon securing a 2-1 win to advance to the quarter-finals.