Sun, March 20, 2022

life

Covid virus attacks ‘master cells’ of immune system, say Chinese scientists

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Covid virus attacks ‘master cells’ ...

Chinese researchers have discovered that the Covid-19 virus attacks the “master cells” of the immune system, causing immunodeficiency that can lead to organ failure and death.

The Chinese study, which was published in the peer-reviewed “Nature” journal last week, showed that SARS-CoV-2 can enter immune cells called CD4 T directly.

Previously, it was believed that the virus could only enter various cells via receptors such as ACE2 or TMPRSS2.

However, the study found that the virus could enter CD4 in patients’ blood leading to cell destruction, said Chulalongkorn University’s Thira Worathanarat, who flagged up the study in his Facebook post on Monday.

The researchers believe the virus enters CD4 cells via the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 or LFA-1.

Thira explained that CD4 T are immune cells that coordinate the fight against diseases such as HIV. However, if the Covid-19 virus enters the body and is left untreated to continuously destroy these cells, immunodeficiency and death from opportunistic infections can follow.

He explained that more study was required to find out how severely the body could be affected and what long-term consequences could result from attacks by the Covid virus on CD4 T cells.

Reference:
Shen, XR, Geng, R, Li, Q et al: ACE2-independent infection of T lymphocytes by SARS-CoV-2. Sig Transduct Target Ther 7, 83 (2022).

 

Covid virus attacks ‘master cells’ of immune system, say Chinese scientists

Related News

Published : March 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Somkiat grabs Thailand’s first win in motorcycle racing world championship

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Schoolboy, 16, shatters Thai men’s 100 metres record at National Games

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Not getting vaccinated is like walking into speeding Bangkok traffic: Dr Yong

Published : Mar 19, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Latest News

Rain brought by tropical storm gives Bangkok respite from heat

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Somkiat grabs Thailand’s first win in motorcycle racing world championship

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Paetongtarn seeks new ‘family members’ as Pheu Thai’s PM candidate

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Pheu Thai to submit censure motion against Prayut in May to halt House dissolution

Published : Mar 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.