Covid virus attacks ‘master cells’ of immune system, say Chinese scientists

Previously, it was believed that the virus could only enter various cells via receptors such as ACE2 or TMPRSS2.

However, the study found that the virus could enter CD4 in patients’ blood leading to cell destruction, said Chulalongkorn University’s Thira Worathanarat, who flagged up the study in his Facebook post on Monday.

The researchers believe the virus enters CD4 cells via the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 or LFA-1.

Thira explained that CD4 T are immune cells that coordinate the fight against diseases such as HIV. However, if the Covid-19 virus enters the body and is left untreated to continuously destroy these cells, immunodeficiency and death from opportunistic infections can follow.