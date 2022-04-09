Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

No update on the Apple TV+ (AAPL.O) film has been given since Smith strode up to the stage at the March 27 ceremony after comedian Rock made a joke about the appearance of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, then smacked Rock across the face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in "King Richard," portraying the father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams. After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars party.

Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that she has a condition that causes hair loss.

Dana Harris-Bridson, editor-in-chief of online entertainment publication IndieWire, called the academy's ban of Smith "too little, too late," saying the group should have removed the actor from the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre.

After the fact, the academy had few options, particularly since Smith resigned before his membership in the group could be revoked, she said.

"The moment they had was the moment in the theater," she said.

In the Friday statement, the academy's leaders said they did not adequately address the situation during the telecast.

"For this, we are sorry," they said. "This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

Shortly after the incident, the academy said it had asked Smith to leave, but details of that statement have been disputed and the actor did stay for the rest of the ceremony.

The academy's CEO and president also expressed "deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.

"We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast," they said.

"We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."