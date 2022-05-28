Thu, June 02, 2022

life

Virologist offers advice on keeping monkeypox at bay

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Virologist offers advice on keeping...

A virologist explained how people can get infected with monkeypox and what precautions they should take.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Dr Anan Jongkaewwattana said the virus is at its strongest in pustules, based on samples collected from patients in the UK from 2018 to 2021.

The virus was also found to be present in the upper respiratory tract based on mucus and saliva samples collected. In comparison, blood samples showed a lower amount of virus, though it could also be detected in urine samples.

Based on this information, he said, the virus can be spread in many ways. Direct contact with pustules or lesions is most risky, though people can also pick up the infection from mucus, saliva, blood or even urine while using a shared toilet.

“It may be sensible to continue using masks because monkeypox is reaching us,” he said.

Virologist offers advice on keeping monkeypox at bay Virologist offers advice on keeping monkeypox at bay

Bahrain overcomes Thailand at FIFA matchup

Published : Jun 01, 2022

AIS Play, SF Cinemas to show Man Utd-Liverpool encounter in Bangkok

Published : May 31, 2022

Abramovich completes sale of Chelsea to Boehly-led consortium

Published : May 31, 2022

At-risk people urged to get 4th jab as vaccine protection wanes

Published : May 30, 2022

Liverpool celebrate with bus parade

Published : May 30, 2022

Published : May 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart: THB65 Skytrain fare ‘unreasonable’, issuing bonds could solve Green Line dispute

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Khao Kheow zoo celebrates its 44th anniversary with a baby tapir

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Baht might weaken amid worries over US Fed rate move: market strategist

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Bangkok entertainment venues under the microscope on first night of reopening

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.