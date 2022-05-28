Virologist offers advice on keeping monkeypox at bay

The virus was also found to be present in the upper respiratory tract based on mucus and saliva samples collected. In comparison, blood samples showed a lower amount of virus, though it could also be detected in urine samples.

Based on this information, he said, the virus can be spread in many ways. Direct contact with pustules or lesions is most risky, though people can also pick up the infection from mucus, saliva, blood or even urine while using a shared toilet.

“It may be sensible to continue using masks because monkeypox is reaching us,” he said.