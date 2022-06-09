Thailand trounce Maldives at AFC Asian Cup, set to take on Sri Lanka

The Thai team scored their first goal in the 40th minute of the first half after Sarach Yooyen headed the ball, which hit the post before shooting into the net.

The second goal, also in the first half, came after Teerasil Dangda tapped in the ball from a cross by his teammate in the 45th+2nd minute.

Pansa Hemviboon scored the final goal for Thailand in the 80th minute of the second half, after a cross went through his teammates and scored with a half-volley.

Thailand went on to receive three points in the first match of the third round.