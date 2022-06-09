Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Thailand trounce Maldives at AFC Asian Cup, set to take on Sri Lanka

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailand trounce Maldives at AFC As...

Thailand’s national football team earned its first three points in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after trouncing the Maldives 3-0.

Thailand played against the Maldives on Thursday in the third round of the competition at Markaziy Stadium in Namangan, Uzbekistan.

The Thai team scored their first goal in the 40th minute of the first half after Sarach Yooyen headed the ball, which hit the post before shooting into the net.

The second goal, also in the first half, came after Teerasil Dangda tapped in the ball from a cross by his teammate in the 45th+2nd minute.

Pansa Hemviboon scored the final goal for Thailand in the 80th minute of the second half, after a cross went through his teammates and scored with a half-volley.

Thailand went on to receive three points in the first match of the third round.

The national team is now set to lock horns with Sri Lanka on Saturday at Markaziy Stadium.

 

Thailand trounce Maldives at AFC Asian Cup, set to take on Sri Lanka Thailand trounce Maldives at AFC Asian Cup, set to take on Sri Lanka

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Published : June 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Death toll in Bangkok blaze rises to 2, witness describes horror

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filling stations to offer rice-curry at THB25 as price crisis bites

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.