Mane scoops African Footballer of the Year award

It was the second time the 30-year-old Mane, who last month joined German champions Bayern Munich, has won the award.

He was the last winner of the award in 2019. The Confederation of African Football did not hold it over the last two years and has now changed to recognising accomplishments over the season rather than the calendar year.

Mane converted the winning penalty in February as Senegal beat Egypt in the Cup of Nations final in Yaounde, proving the talisman as his country took a first ever African title.

Six weeks later, he struck the decisive spot-kick as Senegal again edged Egypt in a penalty shootout to win a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar.