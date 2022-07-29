Tue, August 02, 2022

life

On Fire P.K. Clinches Back-to-Back THAI WPGA Wins

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • On Fire P.K. Clinches Back-to-Back ...

Red-hot Patcharajutar Kongkraphan utilized her hot wedge to win back-to-back Thai WPGA Tour titles following a two-shot victory in the 5th “SAT-TWT Open” Road to World Ranking” at the Lake View Resort and Country Club in Petchaburi on Friday.

The 30-year-old sprinkled her round with seven birdies without a bogey to sign off with a 65 on 11 under-par-205 to claim her second straight title on the tour following her previous one at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course two weeks ago.

“I played unbelievably well today. My wedge game really helps me this week as I hit so many good shots from around 100-yard distance for birdie opportunities. I’m so happy to be able to stay in control in the last three holes as it was so windy,” said Patcharajutar or known as P.K. for short among fellow players. 

In fact, the Khon-Kaen based has been on a three-week winning streak, having won the 4th SAT-TWT Open, then on another tour at the Springfield Village Golf and Spa seven days ago and the 5th SAT-TWT Open.  She has won a total of 14 career titles to date.

“It’s amazing to have done it again. My confidence is getting higher and higher. I stick to my game plan and try to be as patient as I can,” added P.K. who won a lucrative cheque of Bt367,500 as the winner. Over the past three weeks, her income has grossed up to Bt891,000 from the hat-trick wins.

On Fire P.K. Clinches Back-to-Back THAI WPGA Wins
 

However, she will have to skip the sixth meet of the SAT-TWT Open next month as she is committed to compete in an invitational event in Indonesia. 

“With the level that I’m playing at the moment, I dare to take my chance and go for my shots. But I still hope to keep improving,” she said. 

At joint second were Aunchisa Utama and Princess Superal of the Philippines, each on nine under-par-207. 

On Fire P.K. Clinches Back-to-Back THAI WPGA Wins

Aunchisa came back from a double bogey on the fifth hole and a bogey on the 10th hole to fire four birdies and finished with a 69, the same score carded by the Filipina who enjoyed a bogey free final round performance. Both will return home with the runner-up prize money of Bt186,690 apiece. 

Round two leader Saraporn Chamchoi, with a double bogey and two bogeys against two birdies, ended with a 74 and a total seven under-par-209 which placed her at lone fourth. 
The next SAT-TWT Open will stop at the Panorama Golf and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima  between August 10-12. 

On Fire P.K. Clinches Back-to-Back THAI WPGA Wins On Fire P.K. Clinches Back-to-Back THAI WPGA Wins

Elvis Presley's jewellery on auction with Priscilla Presley's support

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Engelbert Humperdinck in performance at Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort 

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Korean Cultural Center introduces the world of Korean-Thai Modern Print

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Labour Ministry to regulate Muay Thai trainers as professionals

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Where to watch the English Premier League

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Published : July 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Evacuation delayed to protect passengers from dangerous animals, puddles, says Nok Air

Published : Aug 02, 2022

People demand more transparency and accountability of social media

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Backlash against lowering elementary school entry age in S Korea intensifies

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Elvis Presley's jewellery on auction with Priscilla Presley's support

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.