On Fire P.K. Clinches Back-to-Back THAI WPGA Wins

The 30-year-old sprinkled her round with seven birdies without a bogey to sign off with a 65 on 11 under-par-205 to claim her second straight title on the tour following her previous one at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course two weeks ago.
“I played unbelievably well today. My wedge game really helps me this week as I hit so many good shots from around 100-yard distance for birdie opportunities. I’m so happy to be able to stay in control in the last three holes as it was so windy,” said Patcharajutar or known as P.K. for short among fellow players.
In fact, the Khon-Kaen based has been on a three-week winning streak, having won the 4th SAT-TWT Open, then on another tour at the Springfield Village Golf and Spa seven days ago and the 5th SAT-TWT Open. She has won a total of 14 career titles to date.
“It’s amazing to have done it again. My confidence is getting higher and higher. I stick to my game plan and try to be as patient as I can,” added P.K. who won a lucrative cheque of Bt367,500 as the winner. Over the past three weeks, her income has grossed up to Bt891,000 from the hat-trick wins.
However, she will have to skip the sixth meet of the SAT-TWT Open next month as she is committed to compete in an invitational event in Indonesia.
“With the level that I’m playing at the moment, I dare to take my chance and go for my shots. But I still hope to keep improving,” she said.
At joint second were Aunchisa Utama and Princess Superal of the Philippines, each on nine under-par-207.
Aunchisa came back from a double bogey on the fifth hole and a bogey on the 10th hole to fire four birdies and finished with a 69, the same score carded by the Filipina who enjoyed a bogey free final round performance. Both will return home with the runner-up prize money of Bt186,690 apiece.
Round two leader Saraporn Chamchoi, with a double bogey and two bogeys against two birdies, ended with a 74 and a total seven under-par-209 which placed her at lone fourth.
The next SAT-TWT Open will stop at the Panorama Golf and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima between August 10-12.
Published : July 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
