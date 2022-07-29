On Fire P.K. Clinches Back-to-Back THAI WPGA Wins

“I played unbelievably well today. My wedge game really helps me this week as I hit so many good shots from around 100-yard distance for birdie opportunities. I’m so happy to be able to stay in control in the last three holes as it was so windy,” said Patcharajutar or known as P.K. for short among fellow players.

In fact, the Khon-Kaen based has been on a three-week winning streak, having won the 4th SAT-TWT Open, then on another tour at the Springfield Village Golf and Spa seven days ago and the 5th SAT-TWT Open. She has won a total of 14 career titles to date.

“It’s amazing to have done it again. My confidence is getting higher and higher. I stick to my game plan and try to be as patient as I can,” added P.K. who won a lucrative cheque of Bt367,500 as the winner. Over the past three weeks, her income has grossed up to Bt891,000 from the hat-trick wins.



