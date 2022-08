Premier League teams to limit 'taking the knee' to significant games

"We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause," Premier League captains said in a statement.

"We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all."

Players will take the knee during the opening match round of the season, "No Room for Racism" match rounds in October and March, Boxing Day fixtures after the World Cup, league matches on the final day of the season and FA Cup and EFL Cup finals.

The Premier League said it supported the decision and would use these opportunities to elevate anti-racism messaging.

"A total of 238,000 pounds ($289,836) will be donated to designated youth clubs on behalf of the captains after 119,000 pounds was raised from the royalties of the 'No Room For Racism' sleeve badges sold on club shirts last season," it added.

The Premier League matched the figure raised from the badges as part of the contribution to those clubs.