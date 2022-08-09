British-Born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

The death of the British-born, Australian-raised performer was announced on her Instagram account, saying she "passed away peacefully" at her ranch home "surrounded by family and friends".

Flowers were left at Olivia Newton-John's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday after it was announced the British-Born Australian singer and actress had died.

One of her most fervent fans, Christine Taylor, 49, from Los Angeles laid flowers next to the star and told Reuters, "For me, it hits hard. When your idols die, it's just like even a piece of your family too because you grew up with them."

Another fan, Kira Pettet, 55, from Los Angeles, came out in a 'Xanadu' T-shirt and a Newton-John face mask to pay tribute.

Pettet said "She meant... means and meant everything to me, everything concerning her. She just like was always in the back of my mind - it sounds obsessive but her music just took me out of a lot of dark times."

Others, like Bonnie Alexander, 70, from Calabasas, only learned of Newton-John's passing by seeing people crowded around the star.

"I had no idea that Olivia Newton-John had passed away until I saw this and everybody here. I'm just totally shocked and very sad," she said.

Newton-John, a four-time Grammy winner, had disclosed in 2017 that a recurrence of breast cancer had metastasized and spread to her lower back, forcing her to cancel performances. Twenty-five years earlier Newton-John had undergone a partial mastectomy, leading her to become an advocate for breast cancer research and other health issues and to establish a cancer treatment-research facility in Australia.