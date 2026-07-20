Korat Buddhist Lent candle festival returns with grand parade

Nakhon Ratchasima is preparing to transform central Korat into an open-air showcase of faith, imagination and local craftsmanship as its annual Buddhist Lent candle festival returns from July 28 to 30, 2026.
Elaborately carved candle floats will be displayed around the Thao Suranari Monument, Suan Suranari and Suan Mueang Thong, as well as along Ratchadamnoen and Chumphon roads.
This year’s festival will feature an impressive collection of intricately carved Buddhist Lent candles created by Korat artisans. Visitors will be able to admire the sculptures at close range while enjoying a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities.
Among the works expected to attract the most attention is Wat Bing’s candle float from Chok Chai district, inspired by Thai K-pop superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal.
Local artisans have recreated Lisa’s recognisable fringe and facial features in a series of celestial maidens, heavenly figures and mythical creatures from the Himmapan forest.
The design introduces a contemporary cultural reference into a traditional religious craft while retaining the intricate patterns, characters and storytelling associated with Korat’s Buddhist Lent candle sculptures.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will also be represented in wax through a 190-centimetre sculpture, including its base, created as another highlight for festival visitors.
The standing figure depicts Anutin making the “Thais Help Thais Plus” hand gesture associated with the government’s current economic stimulus programme. The sculpture was created by Watchara Nadee, an experienced candle carver from Phimai district.
Local residents and artisans hope this year’s candle sculptures will become major attractions at the festival, combining the beauty of Buddhist art with contemporary inspiration drawn from prominent public figures.
They expect the works to attract large numbers of tourists and other visitors to the celebrations.
Beyond the headline sculptures, the programme includes a candle-float competition, light-and-sound presentations and a khon masked-dance performance.
Young musicians will compete in the under-20 pong lang folk-music contest, titled Candlelight Shows the Way, Joyful Pong Lang Fills the Air. Visitors can also browse stalls selling local products, popular dishes and street food.
The festival opens on July 28 with a candle-sculpture competition at Suan Suranari, where 10 teams will demonstrate their artistic and carving skills.
From 11am on July 29, the largest candle floats will begin lining Ratchadamnoen and Chumphon roads in front of the Thao Suranari Monument, allowing visitors to examine their intricate details at close range.
The main procession begins at 9am on July 30, with candle floats and accompanying troupes travelling through central Korat. The celebrations will continue from 6pm with an evening light-and-sound performance featuring the candle floats at the Thao Suranari Monument Plaza.