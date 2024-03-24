Economic and social concerns open doors of growth for Thai spiritual market

However, Hakuhodo’s survey showed a difference in spiritual beliefs, as men sought assistance from gods and other spiritual beings to relieve their suffering, but women worshipped to boost confidence in their decision making. There are also distinct differences between generations.

Gen X: The ritual believer

Devotees aged between 43-58 years prefer traditional ways of worship as they strictly preserve traditions inherited from their parents. They also believed that chanting, making merit and offering alms helped boost their morale.

This group of devotees often worships for their health due to a belief that good health is key to a smooth life. “Gen X were born in the capitalist era, so they put effort into achieving success,” said Duangkaew Chaisurivirat, the institute’s associate strategic planning director.

Business entrepreneurs should offer products and services that help boost physical and mental health. For instance, walking or running events to visit temples allow Gen X devotees to pay respects to sacred items and also exercise. Meanwhile, offering a package of chanting books allows them to chant anytime.

Gen Y: The curated explorer

People aged 27-42 years were open-minded and adaptable to any spiritual beliefs that meet their preferences as they were born during the transition between analog and digital technology.

Millennials also believe that gods and other spiritual beings are mentors who lead them to prosperity. “This group of people is considered the founder of the spiritual trend in Thailand,” said Prompohn Supataravanich, Hakuhodo’s associate director of market research and strategy.

Most Gen Y are working age, so they prefer prosperity in wealth and career more than others to ensure security and success. For instance, they visit Tiger God Shrine in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district to pray for prosperity in education even though the shrine has influence from Chinese belief.

As they love worshipping and posting photos on social media, entrepreneurs are advised to offer new spiritual experiences, such as organising a trip to spiritual destinations in Thailand and abroad.

Gen Z: The Minimal Integrator

Born in the digital era, people aged 11-26 years currently are those who integrate spiritual beliefs with fashion to make their lives more enjoyable. They see spiritual beliefs as a gimmick that brings joy to their lives with friends who share similar interests.

“Gen Z was pressured by Thai political instability, the Covid-19 pandemic and digital transition. So they are ready to adapt themselves to enjoy their life,” Gun said.

As most of them are students or first jobbers, Gen Z chases prosperity in career and education to ensure success in their lives.

Entrepreneurs are advised to offer products and services that allow Gen Z to enjoy mixing and matching, such as fashion items with lucky colours, stickers of gods and other spiritual beings, and auspicious smartphone wallpapers.

Win-win marketing

Hakuhodo’s associated strategic planning director believes that this data will benefit spiritual business entrepreneurs in launching products and services that meet devotees’ demands.

“We believe that spiritual belief is a part of Thai people’s tradition, but various factors in their lives make a difference in their worship preferences,” Duangkaew said.

“If we deeply understand consumers’ demand, we can offer spiritual marketing activities that meet their preferences,” she said.