Nation wins three major awards at ASEAN News Photo and Thailand Tourism Photo contests

Nation photographers have won three major awards at the 2026 ASEAN News Photo and Thailand Tourism Photo contests, reinforcing the organisation’s strength in quality visual journalism.
The Confederation of Thai Journalists on Monday marked its 46th anniversary and held the awards ceremony for the “ASEAN News Photo Contest 2026” and the “Thailand Tourism Photo Contest 2026” at SCBX NEXT TECH on the fourth floor of Siam Paragon in Bangkok.
In the Thailand Tourism Photo Contest 2026, the first prize went to “Splashing Fun in the Old Capital”, a photograph showing people celebrating Songkran with elephants in the World Heritage city of Ayutthaya. The photo was taken by Taweechai Chanthawong from PPTV Online.
The first runner-up award went to “Paweni Pi Mai Mueang Chiang Mai”, featuring the procession of the Phra Phuttha Sihing and other important Buddha images during Chiang Mai’s traditional Songkran celebration. The photo was taken by Pitchayawat Prungsak from Daily News.
The second runner-up award went to “Bang Fai Talai Lan”, a photograph of a rocket launch during the Bun Bang Fai Talai Lan Kut Wa festival at Ban Kut Wa in Kuchinarai district, Kalasin province. The photo was taken by Thiti Wannamontha from Nation Online.
Special awards were also presented. The Tourism and Sports Minister’s Favourite Award went to “Traditional Land Boat Race”, a photo of a land-boat race during the Bun Duean Sip tradition at Ban Noen Kum in Bang Krathum district, Phitsanulok province, taken by Thanet Anudit from Phitsanulok Hot News.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor’s Favourite Award went to “Artistic Khon over the Chao Phraya”, a photo showing 1,000 drones forming the image of Hanuman during the Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 event. It was taken by Thanachai Pramanpanich from TNN Online.
Five commendation awards were also given. They included “Lighting Luk Nu Fireworks” by Thiti Wannamontha from Nation Online; “Stream of Merit: Tak Bat Devo” by Apinya Phuangmanee from Thai Post; “Alms-Giving in Front of the Temple” by Sophon Susena from Nation Online; “Draping the Phra Prang at Wat Yai” by Thanet Anudit from Phitsanulok Hot News; and “Power of Faith: A Spectacle of 100,000 Lanterns” by Thanachai Pramanpanich from TNN Online.
For the ASEAN News Photo Contest 2026, contest chairman Thepchai Yong said this year’s finalist entries came from five ASEAN countries: the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.
The first prize went to “Splashing Fun in the Old Capital” by Taweechai Chanthawong from PPTV Online, Thailand. The same image also won the Thailand Tourism Photo Contest 2026.
The first runner-up award went to “Bang Fai Talai Lan” by Thiti Wannamontha from Nation Online, Thailand. The photograph also won second runner-up in the Thailand Tourism Photo Contest 2026.
The second runner-up award went to “Senakulo”, a photograph of a traditional performance depicting the Passion of Jesus Christ in Paete, Laguna, the Philippines. It was taken by John Ryan Baldemor from The Philippine Star.
This year, the committee also presented three honourable mention awards to encourage the many photographers who submitted entries.
The first honourable mention went to “Sinulog” by Juan Carlo de Vela from SunStar, the Philippines.
The second went to “Celebrating the Deity’s Birthday” by Tran Thanh Sang from Vietnam Pictorial, Vietnam.
The third went to “Candles Connecting Hearts” by a photographer using the name Khai Photography from Laos Journey, Laos.