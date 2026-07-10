Beyond the Runway: How Thailand is Trading Heritage for Global Clout

The Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (SACIT), founded 24 years ago under the Ministry of Commerce, provided the panel's most poignant moment.

Its director, Assistant Professor Dr Anucha Thirakanont, described a landmark exhibition currently running in Paris, near the Louvre, showcasing royal costumes worn by the late King Rama IX, the late Queen Mother Sirikit, the present Queen and HRH Princess Sirivannavari.

Timed to mark 170 years of Thai-French diplomatic ties, the exhibition has taken on an unexpectedly elegiac tone: much of the planning coincided with the death of the Queen Mother, whose decades-long patronage of silk weaving, embroidery, basketry and metalwork underpins the entire modern Thai handicraft sector.

The show runs until 1 November and has drawn queues of Parisian visitors — a detail the panel returned to more than once as evidence that Thai craftsmanship translates well beyond its country of origin.

Institute officials noted that while the exhibition itself is not a retail venture, SACIT's own outlets sell prototypes and prize-winning designs from its craft competitions.

The panel's most vivid testimony, however, came from two working designers. Bhubawit Kritpholnara, founder of the fashion label ISSUE, said his house — established 28 years ago — only began working seriously with Thai textiles five years ago, after collaborating with HRH Princess Sirivannavari on costume design.

That experience, he said, converted him to the intricacy of Thai fabric and reinforced his pride in a national craft tradition he had previously overlooked.

Actress-turned-designer Janesuda Parnto Sirisant offered a similar account: her label, founded 13 years ago without any Thai textile component, was transformed after village visits with the princess, during which she learnt that a single piece of woven cloth can represent an entire community's collaborative labour — one household dyeing, another weaving, a third adding pattern.

Both designers credited Princess Sirivannavari's post-pandemic initiative to support weavers whose incomes had collapsed during Covid-19, an effort framed explicitly as a continuation — in a modern idiom — of the Queen Mother's original mission to uplift rural artisans.

The princess's own concept, loosely translated as "fun to wear Thai textile," has driven a series of seasonal trend books produced with government support to help young designers and weaving communities align on colour palettes and silhouettes without the cost of Western trend forecasting subscriptions.

Forthcoming events suggest the momentum is far from ceremonial. A Chut Thai exhibition and fashion showcase, already staged in the Netherlands in April, will travel to the Tokyo National Museum in mid-September and to Paris in October.

The CEA, meanwhile, said it participates in eight to ten Thai festivals worldwide each year, alongside trade fairs such as Milan Design Week, in partnership with the Department of International Trade Promotion.

Asked about the sector's principal challenge, Dr Anucha pointed to environmental sustainability and the tastes of younger consumers, while Bhubawit suggested authenticity — deployed wisely through social media — remains Thai fashion's most durable competitive advantage in an increasingly crowded global market.

Taken together, the panel painted a picture of a national strategy still finding its final shape but with its underlying logic firmly established: safeguard the craft, professionalise its economics, and let designers translate heritage into contemporary form.

Whether that formula can scale beyond flagship exhibitions and royal patronage into a genuinely self-sustaining export industry remains the open question – one Thailand's cultural institutions appear determined to keep testing on the world's stage.

