Thailand to tighten dual-use export rules to block WMD-related misuse

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) will begin enforcing export-permit measures for dual-use items, or DUI, related to nuclear applications under Category 0, from July 30, 2026.
The measure is aimed at preventing such goods from being used in the development of weapons of mass destruction, while strengthening investor confidence and avoiding unnecessary burdens on exporters.
Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade, said the DFT had issued a Commerce Ministry notification requiring dual-use items to be subject to export and re-export permits when they are sent out of the kingdom.
Operators wishing to export Category 0 DUI products must obtain a licence before completing customs export procedures.
The measure will take effect from July 30, 2026. The DFT has also issued a Commerce Ministry notification setting out the criteria, procedures and conditions for approving exports or re-exports of Category 0 dual-use items.
This allows operators to submit licence applications through the e-TCWMD electronic system from June 30, 2026 onwards.
Arada said the first phase of enforcement would cover only nuclear-related dual-use items under Category 0, specifically for export and re-export activities.
Operators wishing to export or re-export DUI products whose customs tariff codes and technical specifications fall within Category 0 criteria must apply for a licence.
However, if a product’s customs tariff code falls within the Category 0 DUI scope but its technical specifications do not meet the prescribed criteria, operators may use the exemption code “Exempt 99” when completing customs procedures, without needing a licence.
Operators can check the technical specifications of dual-use items via https://etcwmd.dft.go.th, under the e-Classification menu by selecting “Product Classification”.
Arada said the licensing measure is highly important for upgrading Thailand’s dual-use item control system, particularly amid current geopolitical tensions in which dual-use goods may be used to develop weapons of mass destruction, or WMD.
She said the measure also fulfils Thailand’s obligations under United Nations Security Council resolutions, strengthens regulatory effectiveness, and helps attract foreign investors to Thailand for the production of advanced industrial goods, creating greater economic value for the country.
The move also reflects Thailand’s commitment to controlling dual-use items in line with international standards.
The DFT therefore urged operators wishing to export or re-export Category 0 dual-use items to check the characteristics of their products before submitting licence applications.
For more information, operators can contact the Dual-Use Items Administration Group, Division of Trade Measures and Agreement Goods Administration, at 02 547 4735, or the DFT Call Centre hotline 1385.