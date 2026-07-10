Thailand to tighten dual-use export rules to block WMD-related misuse

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) will begin enforcing export-permit measures for dual-use items, or DUI, related to nuclear applications under Category 0, from July 30, 2026.

The measure is aimed at preventing such goods from being used in the development of weapons of mass destruction, while strengthening investor confidence and avoiding unnecessary burdens on exporters.

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade, said the DFT had issued a Commerce Ministry notification requiring dual-use items to be subject to export and re-export permits when they are sent out of the kingdom.

Operators wishing to export Category 0 DUI products must obtain a licence before completing customs export procedures.

The measure will take effect from July 30, 2026. The DFT has also issued a Commerce Ministry notification setting out the criteria, procedures and conditions for approving exports or re-exports of Category 0 dual-use items.

This allows operators to submit licence applications through the e-TCWMD electronic system from June 30, 2026 onwards.