DFT Mobilises Economic Experts to Empower Thai SMEs, Unveiling Strategies to Win Under the New World Trade Order

The Department of Foreign Trade deploys innovative digital platforms and expert networks to help Thai businesses navigate complex global geopolitics.



The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has achieved resounding success with its flagship annual seminar, 'Winning in Trade Under the New World Order,' which drew an overwhelming crowd of nearly 500 entrepreneurs.

The department expressed absolute confidence that the event will successfully upgrade Thai businesses, helping them recalibrate their commercial strategies to tackle shifting geopolitical realities and sustainably capitalise on fresh opportunities on the global stage.

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, revealed that amid the intense volatility of the global trade and geopolitical landscape—which continues to bring forth unprecedented structural challenges—the DFT, under the Ministry of Commerce, hosted the seminar on Thursday, 25 June 2026, at the Hotel Nikko Bangkok.

The event was specifically engineered to prepare Thai entrepreneurs for the emerging world order and rapidly enhance their competitive edge in international markets.

Dr Kirida Bhaopichitr, vice minister for Commerce, presided over the event and delivered the keynote address to a packed audience of over 450 participants, consisting heavily of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), importers, exporters, investors, and high-level representatives from both the public and private sectors.



