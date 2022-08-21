NationTV bags Mani Mekhala awards for best news channel, best news show

The event, organised annually by the Association Reporter of Entertainment Thailand, was held on Saturday at Bangkok’s Show DC department store.
The yearly event, held since 1980, aims to encourage staff in the entertainment and mass media business to continue producing top-notch work.
NationTV, Thailand’s first 24-hour news channel, was launched 22 years ago and prides itself in providing high-quality, unbiased reports to the general public.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
