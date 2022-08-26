Sony PlayStation 5 now costs more everywhere except in the US

The price of a standard edition of PS5 has risen to 18,690 baht from 16,990 baht, while a digital edition now goes for 15,690 baht, up from 13,990 baht.

Though Sony has increased the price by almost 2,000 baht in most markets, the price in China has risen by around 2,090 baht.

The new retail price will be effective immediately everywhere, except in Japan where it will rise from September 15.

Gaming industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls said he does not expect the increase to affect customers because the global demand for PS5 is still high.