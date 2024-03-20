Nation Group ventures into second Thai film production as investor

The movie is inspired by the local folklore of the Thai ghost, "Mae Nak Phra Khanong".

"Nation Group has been planning to invest in film production for quite a while. This movie is the second one in which we are investing. The first one will be released in theatres in May,” said Shine Bunnag, chairman of the executive board and chief executive officer of Nation Group (Thailand) Pcl. “Both the movies are being made by the same production house," he added.

Speaking of the group’s second film venture, he said this was a movie Thai people had been waiting for long, as it involved the Thai legendary ghost story of "Mae Nak Phra Khanong”.

"I was so thrilled when my partner said that the three leading Thai comedians – Mum, Teng, and Nong – would be joining our project, because it's rare for them to appear in the same movie. I said yes to my partner immediately because I am a big fan of the three," he said.

He believes the Thai film has strong potential to shine on the global stage too, as the government is supporting Thai films as one of the country's soft power influences.

Shine said Nation Group had been providing news to Thais for a long time and with its connections and resources, he believed Nation Group could also be successful in the film industry.