Nation Group ventures into second Thai film production as investor
Nation Group (Thailand) Pcl is making deeper forays into the Thai film industry, investing in its second production, "Nak Ruk Mak Makk Mak," a Thai romantic comedy movie.
The movie is inspired by the local folklore of the Thai ghost, "Mae Nak Phra Khanong".
"Nation Group has been planning to invest in film production for quite a while. This movie is the second one in which we are investing. The first one will be released in theatres in May,” said Shine Bunnag, chairman of the executive board and chief executive officer of Nation Group (Thailand) Pcl. “Both the movies are being made by the same production house," he added.
Speaking of the group’s second film venture, he said this was a movie Thai people had been waiting for long, as it involved the Thai legendary ghost story of "Mae Nak Phra Khanong”.
"I was so thrilled when my partner said that the three leading Thai comedians – Mum, Teng, and Nong – would be joining our project, because it's rare for them to appear in the same movie. I said yes to my partner immediately because I am a big fan of the three," he said.
He believes the Thai film has strong potential to shine on the global stage too, as the government is supporting Thai films as one of the country's soft power influences.
Shine said Nation Group had been providing news to Thais for a long time and with its connections and resources, he believed Nation Group could also be successful in the film industry.
The new movie brings together four companies: Nation Group (Thailand) Pcl as an investor, Black Dragon Entertainment Co Ltd as a promoter and distributor along with Transformation Film Co Ltd, and Bangfire Film Entertainment Co Ltd, which is involved with the production.
The pre-production blessing ceremony was held on Wednesday at Wat Mahabut, the temple where a shrine dedicated to Nak was constructed.
The event gathered the main Thai actors and actresses, including Mum Jokmok, Krist-Perawat Sangpotirat, Yada Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Nui Chernyim and Rusameekae Fahkueanlon along with the famous Thai comedian, Nong Chachacha, who makes his debut as director.
Though the movie is a ghost story, the mood and tone of the film will be joyful as the director aims to create a romantic comedy movie using a renowned Thai ghost story that captured all Thai hearts in every remake version, the film-makers said.
"Mae Nak Phra Khanong" is a legendary Thai ghost story that tells the story of "Nak", a beautiful young woman who lived on the banks of the Phra Khanong canal, and died while she was pregnant and carrying the baby of "Mak", her husband who had to leave Nak to serve the country in war as a soldier. When he returns home he finds his wife had become a ghost who haunted people in the Phra Khanong area.
However, this version of "Nak Ruk Mak Makk Mak" will creatively retell the story of Nak, the ghost from Phra Khanong in the reign of King Rama III, who died while carrying a baby and became the ghost that haunted people in Phra Khanong while waiting for the return of her husband from the war. But how do human beings live with the ghost? To live happily with her husband in this life, Nak would need to time travel to the year 2024 to make Mak, her husband in another life, fall in love with her again in 30 days without using supernatural powers.
Thai movie-makers are appealing to the public to watch the movie in a theatre to support the Thai entertainment and film industry.