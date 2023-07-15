Nation Group becomes first Thai media group to join carbon neutral group
The Nation Group emerged as the first media outlet to join the Thailand Carbon Neutral Network (TCNN) after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the network to raise public awareness about environmental issues and attain net-zero emissions.
The MoU signing ceremony was held on Friday at Chaeng Watthana Government Complex.
TCNN chairman Worapong Nakchatree said that the network was founded to foster collaboration between the governmental, private, and local sectors in order to lower greenhouse gas emissions and achieve sustainable economic growth.
TCNN was set up by Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO) and is under the supervision of the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Worapong, who is also the executive vice president of sustainability management at PTT, said that more than 440 organisations are partners with TCNN but Nation Group is the first media company among them.
Of TCNN's total number of partners, 91 have received certification as "Climate Action Leading Organisations". TGO certification demonstrates the companies have the leadership capacity to responsibly manage greenhouse gas emissions.
Worapong said that TCNN aims to attain net-zero emissions by 2065.
Thailand pledged during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP 26 in Scotland that it will meet the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065.
This partnership with Nation Group is an excellent chance to educate the public about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Worapong said.
Nation Group vice chairman Somchai Meesen said that, as a media group, the company has a responsibility to raise awareness about climate issues and that it has been doing so consistently.
Nation Group will continue to raise awareness through online, offline (Nation TV channel), and on-site activities, Somchai said.
Nation Group has 10 media outlets.
Along with producing content, Somchai said that Nation will shift its business practices to be more environmentally friendly by reducing the use of fuel-powered vehicles and promoting a zero-waste policy within the company.
This partnership combines the strengths of Nation Group and the TCNN, he added.