Soy sauce candy, pellets cause a sensation at food innovation fair

Visitors to the THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024 fair in Nonthaburi province were amazed by some food innovations, including soy sauce-flavoured candy and pellets designed to make cooking a breeze for busy people.

The annual food innovation exhibition kicked off on Tuesday at Impact Muang Thong Thani and will run until Saturday.

These new soy sauce-based products were introduced by Dek Som Boon, the manufacturer of ingredients and seasonings under the “Healthy Boy” brand.

According to the company, its soy sauce candy is aimed at young consumers to remind them of the aromas emanating from their parents’ kitchens. The caramel candy spiked with soy sauce flavouring comes in a 25-gram packet of 10.

As for Dek Som Boon’s soy sauce pellet, which was first unveiled in March, it has been designed for those who prefer cooking for themselves when travelling. This item is handy for people living in countries where Thai condiments are tough to find.

Each pellet accounts for two tablespoons of Formula 1 Dek Som Boon soy sauce, which is suitable for one serving and dissolves in five seconds after being added to the food.

The packaging is designed to be portable, spillage-free and can be easily mailed overseas.

The organiser of THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024 believes the fair should be able to generate 100 billion baht from business matching with more than 3,000 participating companies from 130 countries.

The expo is expected to welcome more than 80,000 visitors over the five days, including large corporations, SMEs and startups in the food industry as well as the general public.