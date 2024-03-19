Making brain science real for sustainable happiness in 50+ people

“Happiness Science Hub is the study of behaviours and psychology of people of all ages, the human sensory system, brain signals and scientific tools that create or promote positive feelings and mental well-being. This study will enable us to understand physical and psychological deterioration in seniors. With a deep understanding of such factors, scientists will be able to find ways to reduce or slow down the occurrence of some significant symptoms and diseases, such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. In addition, scientists will be able to understand factors that promote happiness, thus ensuring the all-around contentment of people of different ages. This is a new science about which knowledge is still limited and thus requires further study.”

Dr Sarigga added, “Happiness science research can be applied to the planning and development of homes, cities and the environment to promote sustainable living. The cooperation among the three partners and the synergy of different expertise will attract more researchers and experts to join forces to study and make discoveries about our brains and happiness-promoting factors.”

In carrying out this research and to support further innovation development, RISC will be working with researchers, innovators, experts and partners in many fields, including the Brain-computer Interface Lab (BCI) of the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering Department under the Faculty of Engineering, Mahidol University, the Institute for Technology and Innovation Management, Mahidol University, the Neuroscience Center for Research and Innovation of King Mongkut University of Technology Thonburi, Chulalongkorn Hospital’s Neuroscience Research Center, and Srinakarinwirot University’s Behavioral Science Research Institute.

Baycrest, which has more than a century’s experience in geriatric health sciences, will introduce Cogniciti, its proprietary test to detect brain deterioration. This will bring to the cooperation insights and knowledge about the prevention of some brain diseases, primarily found in older people. Residents at The Aspen Tree will also have access to this innovation and expertise.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with MQDC in our commitment to offering successful ageing to Thailand with the Aspen Tree community at the Forestias, a pioneer facility in cognitive health and older adult wellness. I believe that the Aspen Tree will change the concept of older adult living in Thailand and perhaps in the world with its innovative living environment, health programs and our focus on groundbreaking scientific research to enhance the programs that we offer our residents,” said Dr Sid Feldman, Associate Professor and Head, Division of Care of the Elderly, University of Toronto Department of Family and Community Medicine and Baycrest’s Chief of the Department of Family and Community Medicine.

“Baycrest’s experience and expertise in geriatric care is unmatched on the global stage. We look forward to seeing our more than 105-year history of excellence in care, innovation and research have positive impacts on Thailand’s ageing population, solidifying the Aspen Tree as an unprecedented example for other communities aimed at older adults.”

“With the cooperation with RISC and The Aspen Tree, we will together develop Cogniciti in the Thai language, which will be our third language. This will be very helpful for people to initially learn about the health of their brains,” Dr Feldman added.

Reports from Statista forecast that the global aged population will grow from 20-30% of the entire global population in 2020 to 30-40% in 2050, meaning one in six people will be a senior.

The Lancet Public Health journal also published a report in 2022, forecasting that by 2050, the number of people with dementia will grow by 166% from 2019. In Thailand, about 20% of its population in 2022 was older than 60 years, and this will increase to 40% of the total population in 2050. Alarmingly, the number of people living with dementia in Thailand is expanding rapidly and is expected to grow by 257% in the next 30 years.