Almost 3 per day injured on Bangkok sidewalks, most by motorbikes

Most sidewalk injuries are caused by rogue pavement motorcyclists, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. It cited new figures from the National Statistical Office showing Bangkok accounts for over a third of the annual average 2,490 sidewalk injuries nationwide.
The BMA promised to respond with tighter enforcement of the law against sidewalk riding, which carries penalties of up to one month in jail and/or a maximum fine of 10,000 baht.
It also vowed sidewalk improvements for people in wheelchairs and the blind.
The BMA vowed the following 10 improvements:
- To lower the standard height of sidewalks from 18.5 to 10 centimetres
- To lower sidewalk height at the entrances to buildings and sois from 18.5cm to 10cm
- To strengthen sidewalk construction with a layer of 10cm cement reinforced with 6mm iron-bar mesh
- To ensure building entrances are at the same level as sidewalks for wheelchair access
- To limit slopes to a 1:12 ratio in line with international sidewalk standards
- The etch patterns into the surface of sidewalks for safety
- Kerb drains will be changed to horizontal grills that fit flush with the road surface
- Public facilities on sidewalks will be relocated so as not to block the path for users
- Braille bricks will be laid down the centre of sidewalks as an aid for partially sighted and blind users
- Roots and other obstructions caused by sidewalk trees will be covered with porous asphalt at the same level of the rest of the walkway