Almost 3 per day injured on Bangkok sidewalks, most by motorbikes

Most sidewalk injuries are caused by rogue pavement motorcyclists, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. It cited new figures from the National Statistical Office showing Bangkok accounts for over a third of the annual average 2,490 sidewalk injuries nationwide.

The BMA promised to respond with tighter enforcement of the law against sidewalk riding, which carries penalties of up to one month in jail and/or a maximum fine of 10,000 baht.

It also vowed sidewalk improvements for people in wheelchairs and the blind.