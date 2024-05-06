Thai school breaks barriers, grants hairstyle freedom to LGBTQ+

On Saturday, the Boonwattana School’s students’ council posted an announcement on Facebook that there will be no restrictions on hairstyles for LGBTQ+ students, which won a warm welcome from students and parents alike.
By noon on Monday, the post had received over 11,000 likes and was shared more than 4,800 times with some 400 comments. Most comments complimented the school for its tolerant attitude towards alternative sexes.
The post was part of an announcement listing uniforms for the next semester.
Though the post was titled uniforms for LGBTQ+ students, the only difference was the hairstyles. Transgender children will still have to wear shorts, while girls identifying with the male gender will still have to wear skirts like other girls.
The post said transgender students with long hair must wear their hair in a ponytail with a white bow, while “butch” girls can wear their hair short, provided the haircut is neat and tidy. Students who wish to wear their hair differently are encouraged to inform the school office of their choice.
Once the post went viral, principal Wician Thongklee said the school’s management recognised the LGBTQ+ and had discussed the hairstyle exemptions with parents and the students’ council. He added that he hopes this freedom will make students happier, so they can perform better academically.