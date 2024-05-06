Thai school breaks barriers, grants hairstyle freedom to LGBTQ+

On Saturday, the Boonwattana School’s students’ council posted an announcement on Facebook that there will be no restrictions on hairstyles for LGBTQ+ students, which won a warm welcome from students and parents alike.

By noon on Monday, the post had received over 11,000 likes and was shared more than 4,800 times with some 400 comments. Most comments complimented the school for its tolerant attitude towards alternative sexes.

The post was part of an announcement listing uniforms for the next semester.